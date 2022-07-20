101 teams to administer typhoid vaccinate to 320,238 children in Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding typhoid vaccination campaign to be conducted in seven urban union councils of the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding typhoid vaccination campaign to be conducted in seven urban union councils of the district.

The officials of health department briefed the meeting that the campaign will be conducted in seven urban union councils where a total of 101 teams would vaccinate some 320,238 people.

The DC issued instructions to the district administration officers to provide support to the health department to make the campaign a success.

In addition, Marwat directed the health department to conduct a full-fledged awareness campaign alongside the vaccine drive, and utilize social media and traditional media for the purpose.

The process of vaccinating boys and girls of age between nine months to 15 years would be completed in collaboration with the Department of Health, Elementary and Secondary education Department, and Private Education Network.

The Health Department would get support from the Rescue 1122, and the district police for not only ensuring security of the staff but also to deal with any emergency situation. Similarly, the Department of Information, radio, cable tv and print media would play their role in raising awareness against the disease.