101 Vehicles Of Token Tax Defaulters Impounded In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation department impounded 101 vehicles and took registration documents of 600 vehicles in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the district during last two weeks.

According to an ETO spokesman, Excise and Taxation Officers (ETO) Sohail Shahzad was supervising the operation while senior Inspector Malik Amjad Ali Awan along with Inspector Sohail Sabir and others took action against 891 vehicles at different points of the district and confiscated 600 registration books while impounded 101 vehicles.

Most of the vehicles' owners defaulted on payment of lifetime token tax while others did not have proper registration documents, he said.

The spokesman added that the authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten the noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters.

More Stories From Pakistan

