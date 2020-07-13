UrduPoint.com
1010 Electricity Pilferers Held During Ongoing Month Of July

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

1010 electricity pilferers held during ongoing month of July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 1010 power pilferers during ongoing month of July.

According to official sources, different teams of MEPCO detected theft of 1,594,000 electricity units.

The thieves were fined Rs 25.5 millions. The sources added that FIRs were registered against 16 thieves. The thieves include, both commercial and domestic consumers. The teams raided in Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal divisions.

More Stories From Pakistan

