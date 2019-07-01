101,087 emergency victims rescued in June

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 101,087 victims while responding to 100,722 emergencies in last month across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service ( Rescue 1122 ) rescued 101,087 victims while responding to 100,722 emergencies in last month across the province.

Out of 100,722 emergencies, 29,881 road traffic accidents were reported in June in which 234 precious lives were lost.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer said this while presiding over a monthly performance meeting of emergency operations in all 36 Districts of Punjab at Emergency Services Headquarters, Thoker Niaz Baig, here on Monday.

He said road accidents could be significantly reduced through an effective enforcement of traffic laws and taking appropriate measures of Road Safety.

The DG Rescue Punjab issued instructions to Rescuers to ensure their physical fitness and maintain cleanliness of all Emergency Vehicles and Rescue Stations.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said the Service is responding over 990 road accidents in Punjab on daily basis in which average 1,003 people get injured or disabled daily.

He highlighted that around 50 percent accidents can be prevented by adopting safety measures i.e drive motorbike in extreme left lane, ensure wearing of safety helmet with proper straps, maximum speed less than 50km/h and proper usage of the side mirrors.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include: 29,881 road accidents, 54,923 medical emergencies, 2,638 fire incidents, 2,873 crimes, 210 drowning incidents, 78 building collapses, 17 explosion and 10,102 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 531 fires in Lahore, 207 in Faisalabad, 210 Rawalpindi, 178 in Gujranwala, 111 in Multan, 131 in Sialkot, 109 in Attock, and 79 in Sheikhupura. Similarly, 6,531 traffic accidents werereported in Lahore, 2,852 in Faisalabad, 2,202 in Multan, 1,112 in Gujranwala, 999 in Bahawalpur, 991 in Rawalpindi and 867 in Sahiwal.