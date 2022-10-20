UrduPoint.com

1,012 Coronavirus Samples Collected Within 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, had collected around 1,012 coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 1,011 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, one more patient was reported from Potohar town, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,678.

The infected cases included 44,051 from Rawalpindi and 3,627 from other districts. "Presently, eight confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

It further said 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

