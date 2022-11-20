UrduPoint.com

1,014 Children With Disabilities Screened At Health Camps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 1,014 special children with disabilities have been screened for various diseases enrolled at 12 special education centres in the district.

District Focal person for the screening of special children drives, Fehmida Malik told APP that the district health Authority in collaboration with Special Education Department and UNICEF, had launched the first phase of the screening drive for special children on October 18.

She informed that around 1,014 children had been screened out of the total 1783 children so far, while the screening of remaining children enrolled at the special education centres at Doltala, Gujar Khan, Taxila, and Tehsil Rawalpindi was underway, which would be covered in the next few days.

Fehmida added that free-of-cost vision, hearing, HIV, nutrition, hygiene, physical, and psychological tests were being carried out at the special camps, adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination, and treatment were also being ensured.

She added that officials of the district health authority, including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators, were performing duties at the camps./395

