1014 coronavirus positive confirmed in Dir Lower: Dr. Irshad

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) ::Director, District Health Officer, Dir Lower, Dr. Irshad on Sunday said that a total of 1014 confirmed coronavirus positive cases in Dir Lower out of total suspected 3113 patients.

Talking to journalists, he said that a total of 1014 positive cases out of 3113 suspected patients with coronavirus and the result of 1276 have come to negatives.

Similarly, the result of 783 were yet to be awaited, he added.

DDHO Dr. Irshad said that results of 109 patients have received on Sunday in which the result of 65 patients had come clear while the result of 44 patients were tested positive. The number of patients recovering in the district was 230 with 27 patients were undergoing treatment in isolation ward.