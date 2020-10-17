UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10,165 Arrested For Kite Flying In Current Year

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

10,165 arrested for kite flying in current year

The police arrested 10,165 accused and registered 9,897 FIRs against violation of the Kite Flying Act in the city during the current year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested 10,165 accused and registered 9,897 FIRs against violation of the Kite Flying Act in the city during the current year.

The police recovered 104,000 kites, 2,050 pellets, 6,189 merchandise, 2,549 strings from kite makers, sellers and flyers during the crackdown.

The City Division Police arrested 2,435 accused,Cantonment Division 2512, Civil Lines Division 1,161, Sadar Division 1,088, Iqbal Town 1,459 and Modal Town Division Police arrested 1,510 accused.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan disclosed this while issuing directions to officers to ensure implementation on the Kite Flying Act in their respective areas.

He directed officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against kite flyers, sellersand manufacturers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations agai ..

31 minutes ago

Saim Ayub’s all-round performance inspires Sindh ..

43 minutes ago

Two car lifters held in Police encounter

31 seconds ago

Millions in England under new virus restrictions

32 seconds ago

Will bring Nawaz Sharif back; put him in common pr ..

34 seconds ago

COVID-19 pandemic exposes the fragility of our foo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.