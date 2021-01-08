102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

The agriculture department got registered cases against 102 fertilizer dealers and seized 190,338 kilogram of adulterated fertilizers besides imposing a fine of Rs 4 million on them during the last year

This was told during a meeting of the Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee which was chaired by Commissioner Saqib Manan here on Friday.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed apprised the meeting about welfare measures for farmers and implementation on government policies. The director briefed the meeting about the latest situation of wheat crop in the division and said that the department was imparting training to farmers about the latest agriculture practices.

He said that farmers' training programmes were being arranged regularly and 87 teams of agricultureextension visited 2157 villages and trained 1.5 million farmers while 69,544 pamphlets containing informative literature were also distributed during the period.

On the occasion, the commissioner expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the agriculture department.