102 doctors posted in different hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Following the completion of professional training, the health department has appointed and posted 102 doctors in different hospitals in the province.

According to the health department spokesman, the newly appointed doctors are Waleed Khan, Abdul Salim, Qazi Sohail, Shoibur Rehman, Ehtisham Javed and others.

These medical doctors were appointed in BS-17 in different districts and tehsil hospitals for prompt service delivery.

The doctors have taken charge of their duties and started attending medical and surgical units.