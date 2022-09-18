UrduPoint.com

102 Foreign, 43,450 Domestic Tourists Visiting Galiyat, Mastuj, Kalash, Naran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

102 foreign, 43,450 domestic tourists visiting Galiyat, Mastuj, Kalash, Naran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 102 foreign tourists and 43,450 local tourists were visiting different scenic areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Galiyat, Mastuj, Kalash and Naran.

According to the report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE), Tourism Department, 30,250 tourists which are the highest numbers are visiting Galiyat while 11,350 tourists are visiting Naran and Kaghan valleys.

Likewise, 102 foreign tourists, 83 were staying in Kalash valley and Garam Chashma while 19 tourists were visiting Booni and Mastuj areas of district Chitral.

Similarly, 1000 domestic tourists were present in Malam Jaba and 20 tourists are visiting various places in Kumrat Valley.

KITE Project has achieved its two-year objectives and has taken result-oriented measures for facilitating tourists by improving accessibility through roads, rescue services and planning of tourism zones including heritage tourism, connectivity, and restroom facilities for tourists.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Mastuj

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

8 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

18 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

18 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.