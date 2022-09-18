102 foreign, 43,450 domestic tourists visiting Galiyat, Mastuj, Kalash, Naran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 102 foreign tourists and 43,450 local tourists were visiting different scenic areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Galiyat, Mastuj, Kalash and Naran.

According to the report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE), Tourism Department, 30,250 tourists which are the highest numbers are visiting Galiyat while 11,350 tourists are visiting Naran and Kaghan valleys.

Likewise, 102 foreign tourists, 83 were staying in Kalash valley and Garam Chashma while 19 tourists were visiting Booni and Mastuj areas of district Chitral.

Similarly, 1000 domestic tourists were present in Malam Jaba and 20 tourists are visiting various places in Kumrat Valley.

KITE Project has achieved its two-year objectives and has taken result-oriented measures for facilitating tourists by improving accessibility through roads, rescue services and planning of tourism zones including heritage tourism, connectivity, and restroom facilities for tourists.