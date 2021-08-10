102 LPG-fitted commercial vehicles impounded, 3 drivers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration launched a mega crackdown against vehicles fitted illegally with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders arresting three drivers and impounding 102 such commercial transport vehicles on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration launched a mega crackdown against vehicles fitted illegally with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders arresting three drivers and impounding 102 such commercial transport vehicles on Tuesday.

The crackdown ordered by deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad and led by secretary regional transport authority also left three bus stands and two LPG refilling units sealed after the day long activity, says an official release.

The bus stands sealed included Madina flying Coach, Hassan Travels and Nawaz Travels. No wrong use of LPG would be allowed to keep lives safe, DC said in the statement advising the owners of commercial and other vehicles' owners to voluntarily detach the LPG cylinders from their vehicles.

Ali Shahzad said that LPG refilling was a risky and life threatening exercise and ordered officials to set up pickets to check vehicles and move throughout the district to check LPG refilling units.