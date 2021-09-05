102 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 102 people were tested COVID-19 positive during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1,203 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached up to 1,520 while 22,146 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 260 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 78 at DHQ Hospital and 51 at General Hospital. He further said that 894 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.