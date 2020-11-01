102 pc target achieved during five day anti-polio drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Health department have achieved 102 percent target of the five days anti-polio drive as 927,274 kids have been administered anti polio drops against the set target of 907,267 kids across the district.

According to health department sources, district administration has started audit of the recently completed five day anti-polio drive.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed presided over a meeting to review performance of the polio teams here on Sunday, in which he was briefed that 2408 polio teams participated in the campaign while 616 monitoring officers have also performed monitoring duty of polio teams.

He was informed that a total of 37 refusal cases were reported during the campaign which has been resolved by the help of district administration. The officers said that a follow up campaign was being started to administer anti-polio drops to the kids who were not present at home during team visits.

The additional deputy commissioner Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed directed polio teams to complete target of follow up campaign within a week. He asked officers concerned to submit address of those kids adding that a third party audit would be conducted for follow up campaign.