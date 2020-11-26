UrduPoint.com
102 Policemen Elevated To Next Rank

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A total of 102 constables of Islamabad police have been promoted to next rank following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, a meeting of DPC was held.

The meeting presided over by SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq was attended by DSP (Headquarters) Shams Akber and DSP (Police training school) Tahir Khan.

As per recommendations of DPC, total of 102 constables of Islamabad police have been promoted to next rank of Head Constable.

Islamabad police chief has greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that the policemen would observe their professional duties with honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

