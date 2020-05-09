102 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 102 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 102 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 259,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.5 million was imposed as fine to power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against two of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply,installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.