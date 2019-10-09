UrduPoint.com
102 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:36 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 102 power pilferers from various parts of the Southern Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 102 power pilferers from various parts of the Southern Punjab.

Mepco sources said here on Wednesday that Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected the pilferage of 165,000 units.

A fine of over Rs2.9 million was imposed on power pilferers and FIRs were got registered against eleven of them.

The electricity was being pilfered by tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

