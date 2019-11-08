102 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 102 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday.

Mepco teams, accompanying task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 118,000 units, a spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against eight of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.