102 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 102 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,70,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million fine was imposed while FIRs were also registered against two of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

