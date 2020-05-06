UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

102 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:18 PM

102 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 102 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of MEPCO said on Wednesday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 102 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of MEPCO said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 152,000 units, the official said.

A sum of over Rs 2.13 million was imposed as fine while cases were also lodged against one power pilferer involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

36 minutes ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

1 hour ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

1 hour ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.