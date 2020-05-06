102 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 102 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of MEPCO said on Wednesday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 102 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of MEPCO said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 152,000 units, the official said.

A sum of over Rs 2.13 million was imposed as fine while cases were also lodged against one power pilferer involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.