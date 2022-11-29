UrduPoint.com

102 Power Pilferers Nabbed In One Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 102 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the south Punjab in a day, the Company official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 110,000 electricity units.

Over Rs 2.4 million were imposed as fines on the pilferers, while FIRs were registered against 21 of them over involvement in tampering with electricity meters.

