102 Shopkeepers Arrested In ICR Price Crackdown During Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have arrested 102 vendors for overcharging essential goods during Ramazan, according to a district report released on the seventh day of the holy month.
Officials conducted 397 price inspections, filed 8 legal cases, and imposed fines totaling Rs 87,000 to enforce government-set rates.
The Islamabad district administration has intensified efforts to control prices during Ramazan, targeting shops violating official price lists.
In this regard, price control magistrates carried out 397 inspections across markets, leading to 102 arrests and registered 8 cases against the accused. Meanwhile, fines worth Rs 87,000 were issued to businesses for overcharging edibles like flour, cooking oil, and pulses.
A district helpline received multiple complaints about inflated prices, prompting immediate raids and penalties.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon said that 6 dedicated Ramazan bazaars and 20 subsidized "fair price shops" are operational to ensure affordable access to essentials.
Special stalls selling sugar, ghee, and eggs at reduced rates have also been set up.
Shoppers can buy sugar and ghee at Rs 30 less per kilogram from these stalls compared to market rates, Memon added. At fair price shops, 15 types of vegetables and fruits are being sold with government subsidies to further ease costs for families.
The deputy commissioner urged citizens to report violations via the helpline, emphasizing strict monitoring of markets. "No exploitation of consumers will be tolerated," he said, highlighting daily inspections by magistrates and administrative teams.
The ICT administration warned that legal action will continue against businesses ignoring price regulations, with daily reports to track compliance. Citizens have welcomed the steps but demand stricter penalties for repeat offenders.
Recent Stories
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capital Police nab ‘Chotu Gang’ members, recover 10 stolen bikes2 minutes ago
-
102 shopkeepers arrested in ICR price crackdown during Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushtaq's brother killed by neighbor: DPO2 minutes ago
-
PFC to offer free training for convicts in Punjab jails2 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day celebrated at Sanatzar Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
Punjab to get world-class 'Cardiac hospital' soon under strict CM supervision: Chairman PIC12 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Program successfully achieves targets22 minutes ago
-
Pathanay Khan's contributions to folk music remembered on his anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Police foil another attack by terrorists on KP Border42 minutes ago
-
Beggars overcrowd food markets: Iftar shopping becomes struggle for Peshawarties42 minutes ago
-
61 held for profiteering, fines imposed on violators42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest youth with pistol42 minutes ago