102 shopkeepers arrested in ICR price crackdown during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have arrested 102 vendors for overcharging essential goods during Ramazan, according to a district report released on the seventh day of the holy month.

Officials conducted 397 price inspections, filed 8 legal cases, and imposed fines totaling Rs 87,000 to enforce government-set rates.

The Islamabad district administration has intensified efforts to control prices during Ramazan, targeting shops violating official price lists.

In this regard, price control magistrates carried out 397 inspections across markets, leading to 102 arrests and registered 8 cases against the accused. Meanwhile, fines worth Rs 87,000 were issued to businesses for overcharging edibles like flour, cooking oil, and pulses.

A district helpline received multiple complaints about inflated prices, prompting immediate raids and penalties.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon said that 6 dedicated Ramazan bazaars and 20 subsidized "fair price shops" are operational to ensure affordable access to essentials.

Special stalls selling sugar, ghee, and eggs at reduced rates have also been set up.

Shoppers can buy sugar and ghee at Rs 30 less per kilogram from these stalls compared to market rates, Memon added. At fair price shops, 15 types of vegetables and fruits are being sold with government subsidies to further ease costs for families.

The deputy commissioner urged citizens to report violations via the helpline, emphasizing strict monitoring of markets. "No exploitation of consumers will be tolerated," he said, highlighting daily inspections by magistrates and administrative teams.

The ICT administration warned that legal action will continue against businesses ignoring price regulations, with daily reports to track compliance. Citizens have welcomed the steps but demand stricter penalties for repeat offenders.