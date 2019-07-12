UrduPoint.com
102 Snatched, Stolen Motorbikes Handed Over To Their Owners In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

102 snatched, stolen motorbikes handed over to their owners in Karachi

The District West Police on Friday handed over 102 snatched and stolen motorbikes to their real owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The District West Police on Friday handed over 102 snatched and stolen motorbikes to their real owners.

In a ceremony organized at the Superintendent of Police (SP) Orangi Office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Shoukat Ali Khatian informed motorcyclists about how to keep their motorbikes safe from lifting, said a statement.

He also urged upon people to must inform police about snatching/lifting of their motorbikes.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West Dr. Amin Yousafzai, SP Orangi, Deputy SPs and Station House Officers (SHOs) were present.

The owners expressed their gratitude and appreciated the efforts of District West Police.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. SyedKaleem Imam praised the DIGP-West, SSP West and their team.

