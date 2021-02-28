102 students deployed at UAF farms under internship programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 102 students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have been deputed at agricultural farms in four districts of Punjab under an internship programme.

The UAF vice chancellor deployed them during a ceremony held at Old Senate Hall UAF while Dr Javed Akhtar, dean Faculty of Agriculture, was also present.

Dr Asif Tanveer said that all resources were being utilised to impart modern agricultural trends among farmers. He said that the internship programme would not only enhance capacity of students but also help impart modern trends to the farming community.

Dr Javed Akhtar said that agricultural development was essential to eradicate poverty and achieve a stable economy. He said that all efforts were being made to bring modern research to the doorsteps of farmers.