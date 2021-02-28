UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

102 Students Deployed At UAF Farms Under Internship Programme

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

102 students deployed at UAF farms under internship programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 102 students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have been deputed at agricultural farms in four districts of Punjab under an internship programme.

The UAF vice chancellor deployed them during a ceremony held at Old Senate Hall UAF while Dr Javed Akhtar, dean Faculty of Agriculture, was also present.

Dr Asif Tanveer said that all resources were being utilised to impart modern agricultural trends among farmers. He said that the internship programme would not only enhance capacity of students but also help impart modern trends to the farming community.

Dr Javed Akhtar said that agricultural development was essential to eradicate poverty and achieve a stable economy. He said that all efforts were being made to bring modern research to the doorsteps of farmers.

Related Topics

Senate Punjab Agriculture All University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

47 minutes ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

48 minutes ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

1 hour ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.