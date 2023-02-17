102 Wasa connections disconnected over default

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 102 connections of defaulters during a special operation launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of the Secretary Housing South Punjab, the WASA recovery teams under the supervision of Managing Director Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, launched a special operation against defaulters.

The incharge of all 15 circles disconnected 102 connections over default in sewerage and water supply bills.

The team also sent challans to the special judicial magistrate WASA against 128 big defaulters for further legal action against them.

MD WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish directed the recovery section to ensure 100 percent recovery from defaulters adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.