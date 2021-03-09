UrduPoint.com
1020 Ltrs Liqour Recovered

Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

1020 ltrs liqour recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.

Police said that a team of Cantt police station,led by SHO Akhter Nawaz, conducted a raid at Bajwa colony Chak 78 NB and caught notorious drug peddler,Khadim Maseeh and recovered 1020 litres of liquor from him. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

