10200 bags being supplied daily, DC Mianwali says

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar her Chattah said that there was no shortage of flour in the district while 10200 bags of flour are being supplied at fair price shops and Markets daily.

Omar Sher Chattah said that there was plenty of surplus stock of wheat in the goodowns of Mianwali district adding that under government policy flour is being supplied to the flour mills for the purpose of distributing in the markets.

The deputy commissioner has expressed these views while addressing a meeting here at Sunday.

The meeting was attended by ADCR Wahid Arjumand Zia, DFC Food Ch. Muhammad Toufeeq, AFC food Zahoor Akhtar Khan, Deputy Director local government Maqsood Arif and other officers.

Briefing the meeting the District Food Controller told that 6000 bags of 20 Kg per flour were supplied to Mianwali Tehsil, 1680 bags of 20 per Kg to Tehsil Piplan, while 2520 Bags are being supplied to Tehsil Esa Khel per day.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Chattah has directed the DFC action be taken against the hoarders and black marketers and registered case against them.