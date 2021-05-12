UrduPoint.com
1,02,000 Bags Of Wheat Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:08 PM

In a crackdown against hoarders, the administration recovered 1,02,000 bags of wheat worth Rs 40 million from seven godowns and 12 trucks loaded with wheat

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against hoarders, the administration recovered 1,02,000 bags of wheat worth Rs 40 million from seven godowns and 12 trucks loaded with wheat.

On information, AC Dr Muhammad Asif Nawaz and PASSCO raided seven godowns in Kaleke Mandi and found 95,000 wheat bags illegally stocked there, the AC sealed the godowns and registered casesagainst hoarders.

The same team impounded 12 trucks loaded with 7,000 bags of wheat.

