102,000 fake calls made at 15 last month

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:53 PM

The Police Emergency Service-15 received 102,000 fake calls out of total 122,000 during the last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Police Emergency Service-15 received 102,000 fake calls out of total 122,000 during the last month.

According to In charge Emergency Services 15 Arqam Saleem Mirza, 122,000 calls were made by people and only 20,000 ones were important.

He said that making fake or unnecessary calls at 15 was against the law which wastedtime and resources of the police department.

He appealed to people to avoid fake calls, otherwise, they will have to face action.

