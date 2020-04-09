102000 people to get benefit from Ehsaas Kafalat Programme (EKP)

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed Thursday said as many as 102,000 people of Bahawalpur district would get benefit from Ehsaas Kafalat Programme (EKP)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed Thursday said as many as 102,000 people of Bahawalpur district would get benefit from Ehsaas Kafalat Programme (EKP).

He also visited Ehsaas Kifalat Program camp in Chak 12 BC to see the arrangements.

He inspected the different counters from where the people would be given a stipend of Rs 12000 each.

He asked the people to maintain social distance and wash their hands with soap and use hand sanitizers.

As many as 45 camps have been set up in the district for Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.