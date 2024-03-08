Around 10,201 cases of violence against women, 6624 women raped during the year 2023 in Punjab Lahore emerges as hotspot of violence against women with 1464 cases and Faisalabad is the hotspot of rape with 728 rape cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Around 10,201 cases of violence against women, 6624 women raped during the year 2023 in Punjab Lahore emerges as hotspot of violence against women with 1464 cases and Faisalabad is the hotspot of rape with 728 rape cases.

According to research by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), the number of cases of violence against women in the province of Punjab were alarmingly high in 2023. A total of 10,201 cases of violence were recorded against PPC 354 and PPC 509 in the year 2023, which was substantially higher than the 8787 cases reported in 2022.

This would mean that approximately 28 cases of violence were reported every single day in 2023. Among all districts, Lahore was a hotspot of violent crime against women, accounting for 1464 cases, followed by Sheikhupura (1198) and Kasur (877).

Likewise, the number of rape cases in the province was also a cause for concern, as a total of 6624 cases were reported across the province in 2023, which meant that approximately after every 45 minutes, a woman was raped.

Faisalabad emerged as a hotspot district with 728 cases, followed closely by Lahore (721) and Sargodha (398).

Other rampant crimes against women included kidnapping and honor killing. A total of 626 women were kidnapped in Punjab in 2023, with Lahore (136), Faisalabad (30) and Vehari (26) as hotspots. Moreover, 120 cases of honor killing were also reported, with Rahim Yar Khan (9), Jhang (8) and Rajanpur (8) as hotspots. Finally, 20 cases of trafficking in persons were also reported, with 19 of them from Chiniot.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director at SSDO stated, “These numbers paint a very scary picture regarding the high prevalence of violence against women in the province of Punjab. It is crucial for all relevant stakeholders to jointly work together to eradicate this issue and make the province safer for women.”

This data was collected by filing a “Right to Information” request with the Punjab Police under Article 19-A of the constitution.