1,021 Coronavirus Samples Collected Within 24 Hours

Published October 02, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, had collected around 1,021 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 1,020 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, one more patient was reported from Rawal town, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,655.

He added the infected cases included 44,032 from Rawalpindi and 3,623 from other districts.

"Presently, 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Covid-19 across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

