1022 outlaws arrested in June:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The District police arrested 1022 outlaws including six notorious gangs during the month of June.

According to the monthly performance of police issued by DPO office on Tuesday, during crackdown against criminals in the district, police netted 403 proclaimed offenders and 69 habitual outlaws.

Police registered 156 cases against illegal weapon holders and its exhibition and recovered 04 Kalashnikov, 04 rifles, 21 guns 12 bore, 02 revolver, 126 pistols 30 bore and 533 bullets and cartridges from them.

Similarly, during action against drug peddlers a total of 91 cases were filed against them in last month while 26.

5 kg hashish, 1.13 kg heroin, 31915 liters liquor and 02 active distilleries recovered.

Police recovered stolen items of worth Rs 23.5 from the robbers and handed over to the victims after completing legal proceedings.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the police officers and personnel for taking action against the criminals and vowed that strict action would continue against the anti-social elements in the district without any discrimination.