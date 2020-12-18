10,232 held over violation of kite-flying ban this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Police arrested 10,232 persons and 9,887 FIRs were registered against them over violation of the kite-flying ban in the city during the first 11 months of the current year.

Police recovered more than 105,000 kites, 2,106 pellets, 6,241 merchandise, 2,560 strings from kite-makers, sellers and flyers during the crackdown.

The City Division Police arrested 2,439 accused whereas Cantt Division arrested 2,554, Civil Lines Division 1,162, Sadar Division 1,091, Iqbal Town 1,467 and Modal Town Division Police arrested 1,519 accused.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that drone technology was used to capture kite-flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city.