UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10,232 Held Over Violation Of Kite-flying Ban This Year

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

10,232 held over violation of kite-flying ban this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Police arrested 10,232 persons and 9,887 FIRs were registered against them over violation of the kite-flying ban in the city during the first 11 months of the current year.

Police recovered more than 105,000 kites, 2,106 pellets, 6,241 merchandise, 2,560 strings from kite-makers, sellers and flyers during the crackdown.

The City Division Police arrested 2,439 accused whereas Cantt Division arrested 2,554, Civil Lines Division 1,162, Sadar Division 1,091, Iqbal Town 1,467 and Modal Town Division Police arrested 1,519 accused.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that drone technology was used to capture kite-flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city.

Related Topics

Drone Lahore Police Technology From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE ‘always stood with each other shou ..

1 minute ago

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

1 hour ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

1 hour ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

2 hours ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.