102.4% Of Anti-polio Campaign Target Achieved

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

102.4% of anti-polio campaign target achieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said that 102.4% of anti-polio campaign target was achieved in district Faisalabad.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee here on Monday, he said that the actual target of the anti-polio campaign was 1480925 while during the campaign, 1573 818 children were vaccinated against polio.

CEO DHA Dr. Kashif Mehmood Kamboh and DHO Dr. Saqib Munir gave detailed briefing about implementation of campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the entire team of the District Health Authority on the successful anti-polio campaign and thanked the parents for their support in the campaign.

He urged to continue the measures to protect children from epidemic diseases including polio with similar spirit in the future.

