102,483 emergency victims rescued last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, rescued 102,483 victims while responding to 102,533 emergencies during the last month across the province.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer said this while presiding over monthly performance review meeting of all emergency operations across Punjab at Rescue Headquarters on Friday.

He told the meeting that out of 102,533 emergencies, 26,999 road crashes were reported in which 243 precious lives were lost. He said that Rescue 1122 responded to 26,999 road accidents, 58,560 medical emergencies, 1,267 fire incidents, 3,041 crimes, 205 drowning incidents, 123 building collapses, five explosion and 12,333 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 364 fires in Lahore, 120 Rawalpindi, 107 in Faisalabad, 77 in Multan, 56 in Gujranwala, 45 in Sialkot, 33 in Attock, and 24 in Sheikhupura.

Similarly, 6,444 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,609 in Faisalabad, 2,188 in Multan, 1,447 in Gujranwala, 953 in Rawalpindi, 883 in Bahawalpur and 786 in Sahiwal.