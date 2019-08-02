UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

102,483 Emergency Victims Rescued Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:37 PM

102,483 emergency victims rescued last month

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, rescued 102,483 victims while responding to 102,533 emergencies during the last month across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, rescued 102,483 victims while responding to 102,533 emergencies during the last month across the province.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer said this while presiding over monthly performance review meeting of all emergency operations across Punjab at Rescue Headquarters on Friday.

He told the meeting that out of 102,533 emergencies, 26,999 road crashes were reported in which 243 precious lives were lost. He said that Rescue 1122 responded to 26,999 road accidents, 58,560 medical emergencies, 1,267 fire incidents, 3,041 crimes, 205 drowning incidents, 123 building collapses, five explosion and 12,333 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 364 fires in Lahore, 120 Rawalpindi, 107 in Faisalabad, 77 in Multan, 56 in Gujranwala, 45 in Sialkot, 33 in Attock, and 24 in Sheikhupura.

Similarly, 6,444 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,609 in Faisalabad, 2,188 in Multan, 1,447 in Gujranwala, 953 in Rawalpindi, 883 in Bahawalpur and 786 in Sahiwal.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Fire Punjab Road Traffic Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Attock Rescue 1122 All 786 Investment Limited Sahiwal

Recent Stories

US stocks join global selloff after latest Trump t ..

1 minute ago

US stocks open lower amid global rout, Dow -0.3%, ..

1 minute ago

Billion Tree Tsunami Project was acknowledged inte ..

1 minute ago

Tsunami warning as powerful quake hits southwest I ..

5 minutes ago

Quetta Electric Supply Company to shut Mand Grid S ..

14 minutes ago

Business community advised to invest in Colombo

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.