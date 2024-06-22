Open Menu

102,816 Emergency Patients Provided Health Facility During Eid; KP Health Department

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 08:27 PM

102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Department

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Saturday released the Eid performance report of health centers in 37 districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Saturday released the Eid performance report of health centers in 37 districts.

According to the DHIS Cell of the Health Department, 102,816 emergency patients were provided with health services in the three days of Eid-ul-Adha.

Among these patients, 3640 cases of maternal and child cases were examined in which 1,692 deliveries occurred. During this time, 246 major cases and 7,166 cases of minor operations were dealt with, the report said.

During Eid-al-Azha, 582 cases of dog bites and 20 cases of snake bites were reported in non-MTI hospitals, which were provided timely vaccination and other health services, it said.

