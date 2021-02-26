UrduPoint.com
103 Acres Land Retrieved In Khurarianwala

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:04 PM

District administration conducted a grand operation against land grabbers in Khurarianwala and retrieved 103 acres state land worth Rs 154.5 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration conducted a grand operation against land grabbers in Khurarianwala and retrieved 103 acres state land worth Rs 154.5 million.

The 'Qabza Mafia' had grabbed the land 10 years ago in Chak 65/R-B and established fish farm on it.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali reached the spot and monitored operation against 'Qabza Mafia'. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool was also present on the occasion.

During operation, heavy machinery was used and all kinds of structures established by the land grabbers were demolished.

The Deputy Commissioner said that operation against land grabbers was in full swing without any discrimination and entire state lands would be retrieved from illegal occupants.

He informed that more than 1450 acre state land was retrieved so far in the district during last 3 weeks.

Giving some details, he said that 204 acre, 4 kanal and 3 marla land was retrieved in Tehsil Sadar, 6 kanal in Tehsil City, 232 acre, 7 kanal and 17 marla in Tehsil Jaranwala, 350 acre, 5 kanal and 14 marla in Tehsil Tandlianwala, 66 acre, 7 kanal and 8 marla in Tehsil Sammundri while 597 acre and 15 marla state land was retrieved in Tehsil Chak Jhumra so far.

