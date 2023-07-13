103 head-constables promoted to ASIs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The police department promoted 103 head-constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector in Faisalabad region.

According to the spokesperson, 65 head constables were promoted in district Toba Tek Singh and the same number in district Chiniot.

A notification has been issued by the RPO office.