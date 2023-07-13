Open Menu

103 Head-constables Promoted To ASIs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:45 PM

103 head-constables promoted to ASIs

The police department promoted 103 head-constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector in Faisalabad region

According to the spokesperson, 65 head constables were promoted in district Toba Tek Singh and the same number in district Chiniot.

A notification has been issued by the RPO office.

