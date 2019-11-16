UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

103 Held In Crackdown Against Profiteers In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:28 PM

103 held in crackdown against profiteers in Rawalpindi

The district administration here Thursday launched a crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed a fine against violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration here Thursday launched a crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed a fine against violators.

According to details, the teams including special price magistrates, Assistant Commissioners (ACS), Tehsildar and concerned authorities paid surprise visit to different areas of the city and registered 111 FIRs, imposed fine worth Rs 602000 to 310 violators while 103 persons were also arrested involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

In a statement, the DC said the campaign against profiteers would continue till achieving the desired results.

He said if any of the shopkeepers was found selling commodities on excessive rates, he would be dealt with ironic hands, adding every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

He also asked the traders to display government prescribed rates list in front of their shop.

The DC also urged the citizens to register their complaints so that action be taken against them according to law.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Price Government

Recent Stories

Lombard recovers to keep nose in front at Nedbank ..

1 minute ago

Winning start for Madagascar as they seek more glo ..

3 minutes ago

PTI always respected decisions of courts: Senator

3 minutes ago

Husband gets life imprisonment for killing wife in ..

3 minutes ago

University of Karachi Bachelors Program entry test ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz hails Lahore High Court's decision

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.