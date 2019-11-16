103 held in crackdown against profiteers in Rawalpindi

The district administration here Thursday launched a crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed a fine against violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration here Thursday launched a crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed a fine against violators.

According to details, the teams including special price magistrates, Assistant Commissioners (ACS), Tehsildar and concerned authorities paid surprise visit to different areas of the city and registered 111 FIRs, imposed fine worth Rs 602000 to 310 violators while 103 persons were also arrested involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

In a statement, the DC said the campaign against profiteers would continue till achieving the desired results.

He said if any of the shopkeepers was found selling commodities on excessive rates, he would be dealt with ironic hands, adding every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

He also asked the traders to display government prescribed rates list in front of their shop.

The DC also urged the citizens to register their complaints so that action be taken against them according to law.