PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotic Force Peshawar during an intelligence based operation at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) recovered 103 heroin-filled capsules from a passenger's stomach.

According to the details shared by ANF officials at the BKIA Peshawar, 103 heroin-filled capsules were found in the stomach of a passenger named Muhammad Shoaib, a resident of Bara Khyber Agency, departing for Bahrain from Gulf Airlines Flight GF-787.

An official confirmed that a total of 721 grams of heroin was recovered from the capsules. A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway, he said.