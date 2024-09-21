Open Menu

103 Kg Drugs Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

103 kg drugs seized

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Luddan police seized about 103 kg charas and heroin from two drug pushers on Saturday.

According to police, a raid was conducted under the supervision of SHO Mohammad Rashid Jatt.

Two members of an inter-provincial network, Tufail alias Tufaili and ringleader Abid alias Abi, were held with a large quantity of drugs from a suburban town of the district. An investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Rashid From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

44 minutes ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

3 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

16 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

16 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

16 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan