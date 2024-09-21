103 kg drugs seized

(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Luddan police seized about 103 kg charas and heroin from two drug pushers on Saturday.

According to police, a raid was conducted under the supervision of SHO Mohammad Rashid Jatt.

Two members of an inter-provincial network, Tufail alias Tufaili and ringleader Abid alias Abi, were held with a large quantity of drugs from a suburban town of the district. An investigation is ongoing.