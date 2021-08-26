UrduPoint.com

103 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 103 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 750 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,152 while 21,506 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 202 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 35 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital. He said that 561 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

