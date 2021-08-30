UrduPoint.com

103 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 103 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 903 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,344 while 21,706 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 245 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 60 at DHQ Hospital and 3 at General Hospital. He further said that 506 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Faisalabad From Government Coronavirus

