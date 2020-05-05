UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

103 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan, Tally Rises 1321

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

103 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan, tally rises 1321

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :About 103 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1321 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 29456 people were screened for the virus till May 4, out of which 46 more were reported positive.

As many as 197 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 21 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

35 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

1 hour ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.