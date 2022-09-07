UrduPoint.com

103 New Cases Of Dengue In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

103 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :About 103 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while no loss of life was recorded.

According to the health department, a total of 1,719 cases had been reported so far during the current year while four people died of the virus and 431 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 31 cases in Rawalpindi, 37 in Lahore, 10 in Gujranwala, six in Multan, three each in Jhelum, Sheikhupura, two each in Sialkot and Mianwali, one each in Faisalabad, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar and one case was reported in Chineot.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) had killed dengue larvae at 2,673 places in the province during the continuous daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 441,303 indoor and 125,296 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae in different places.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.

