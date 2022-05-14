UrduPoint.com

103 Power Pilferage Cases Detected In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM

103 power pilferage cases detected in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) detected 103 power theft cases during operations carried out throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) detected 103 power theft cases during operations carried out throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task force officiald raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 199,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.6 million fine was imposed on the power pilferers on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Sindh Police official wins boxing title in Thailan ..

Sindh Police official wins boxing title in Thailand

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held on 'Judicial response to cases of sex ..

Seminar held on 'Judicial response to cases of sexual, gender based violence'

2 minutes ago
 DG PHA visits various roads, parks to inspect beau ..

DG PHA visits various roads, parks to inspect beautification work

2 minutes ago
 Strong Army guarantor of security, defense of coun ..

Strong Army guarantor of security, defense of country; Subia Kiran

2 minutes ago
 Gang busted of meat suppliers of dead chickens

Gang busted of meat suppliers of dead chickens

11 minutes ago
 RugbyU: European Challenge Cup results

RugbyU: European Challenge Cup results

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.