103 power pilferage cases detected in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) detected 103 power theft cases during operations carried out throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task force officiald raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 199,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.6 million fine was imposed on the power pilferers on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.