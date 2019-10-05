UrduPoint.com
103 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:24 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 103 power pilferers throughout South Punjab on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 103 power pilferers throughout South Punjab on Saturday.

The Mepco teams raided in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 138,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.6 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against five of them on various charges, including tampering metres.

