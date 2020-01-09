UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

103 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

103 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 103 pilferers across South Punjab on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 103 pilferers across South Punjab on Thursday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 171,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers while cases were also got registered against three of them over involvement in metre tampering.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Fine Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

26 minutes ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

41 minutes ago

AJK President lauds performance of Ombudsman

37 seconds ago

Three Multan electric power company employees susp ..

41 seconds ago

Government College University to establish Prof Ha ..

43 seconds ago

Brick-kiln worker burnt to death

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.