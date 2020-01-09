103 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 103 pilferers across South Punjab on Thursday

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 171,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers while cases were also got registered against three of them over involvement in metre tampering.