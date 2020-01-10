UrduPoint.com
103 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:52 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 103 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 120,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers, while cases were got registered against two of them over tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

